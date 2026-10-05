Icpo seizes P112.5 million in shabu, arrests 654 suspects in 9 months

ILOILO City Police Office (Icpo) operatives arrested 654 drug suspects and seized about 16.54 kilograms of shabu valued at P112.5 million in 543 anti-illegal drug operations conducted across the city from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30, 2026.

Police Col. Wilbert Parilla, Icpo city director, credited operating units and the community for their continued efforts and cooperation in the campaign against illegal drugs.

“Magpatuloy tayo sa laban kontra ilegal na droga. Bawat operasyon ay proteksyon sa buhay at kinabukasan ng ating mga kabataan. Sama-sama nating panatilihing ligtas ang ating komunidad,” Parilla said.

(Let us continue the fight against illegal drugs. Every operation safeguards the lives and futures of our youth. Together, let us keep our community safe.)

Icpo records showed that of the 654 drug suspects arrested during the nine-month period, 174 were classified as high-value individuals, while 459 were considered street-level individuals. Another 12 suspects were caught by virtue of arrest warrants, while nine were categorized as unlisted individuals.

The massive crackdown yielded approximately 16.54 kilograms of suspected shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P112.5 million. Aside from shabu, police operating units also confiscated 287.81 grams of marijuana, 3.13 grams of high-grade marijuana locally known as “kush,” and 2.83 grams of liquid marijuana.

The City Drug Enforcement Unit recorded the highest number of operations with 73, followed closely by Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 4 with 65 and ICPS 2 with 56. Other stations also contributed significantly, with ICPS 6 carrying out 48 operations, while ICPS 9 and ICPS 10 recorded 46 each. Meanwhile, ICPS 3 conducted 45 operations, ICPS 1 and ICPS 8 had 42 each, ICPS 5 logged 39, and ICPS 7 finished with 38. The Iloilo City Mobile Force Company added three operations to the total.

Moving forward, the Icpo will continue strengthening its law enforcement operations and community-based initiatives against illegal narcotics. The police office aims to sustain its coordination with partner agencies and local residents to maintain peace and order across Iloilo City. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)