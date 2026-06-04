Icpo seizes P12.7M shabu, arrests 69 drug suspects in May

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) seized around 1,867.2552 grams of shabu worth P12,697,335.36 and arrested 69 drug personalities in 61 anti-illegal drug operations conducted across Iloilo City from May 1 to May 31, 2026.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, Icpo director, attributed the accomplishment to the cooperation between law enforcement authorities and the community.

“This achievement is the result of strong community partnership. Every piece of information provided to the PNP plays a vital role in the success of our anti-drug operations. We share because we care, and our efforts today will help shape a better future for our youth. We urge the public to continue supporting our campaign as we work together to cleanse our communities of the evils of illegal drugs,” Parilla said.

Of the 69 individuals arrested, 19 were classified as high-value individuals (HVIs), while 50 were identified as street-level individuals (SLIs).

Data from Icpo showed that the Iloilo City Drug Enforcement Unit (ICDEU) recorded the largest drug haul during the month, confiscating 1,080.1259 grams of shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P7,344,856.12 and arresting 10 individuals.

The second-largest seizure was recorded by Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 2, which recovered 331.1720 grams of shabu valued at P2,251,969.60 and arrested 11 individuals.

ICPS 4 ranked third with the confiscation of 242.0087 grams of shabu worth P1,645,659.16 and the arrest of six individuals.

Meanwhile, ICPS 7 seized 74.2663 grams of shabu valued at P505,010.84 and arrested four individuals.

The Icpo said all its operating units and police stations contributed to the success of the month-long campaign against illegal drugs, resulting in significant seizures and the arrest of drug suspects across the city.

The accomplishment forms part of the intensified anti-illegal drug campaign of the Icpo, which continues to target both HVIs and SLIs involved in the illegal drug trade.

Authorities said the sustained operations reflect the commitment of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to suppress the proliferation of illegal drugs and maintain peace and order in local communities.

The Icpo reiterated its commitment to pursuing a drug-free Iloilo City through continuous law enforcement operations, intelligence gathering, and community engagement.

Police officials also emphasized the importance of public support and information sharing in identifying drug activities and facilitating successful police operations.

The anti-illegal drug campaign remains one of the priority programs of the Icpo, which continues to coordinate with various stakeholders to strengthen efforts against illegal drugs and ensure safer communities throughout the city.

The month-long accomplishment highlights the continuing collaboration between police authorities and residents in addressing illegal drug activities and preventing the spread of prohibited substances in Iloilo City. (Leo Solinap)