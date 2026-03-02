Icpo seizes P13M in illegal drugs, arrests 71 in February

THE oilo City Police Office (Icpo) arrested 71 drug personalities and seized 1,912.2521 grams of illegal drugs worth P13,003,314.28 in 57 operations from February 1 to 28, 2026.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, Icpo officer-in-charge, said the accomplishments coincided with major events, including the Jaro Fiesta, Association of Southeast Asian Nations meetings, and the Iloilo-Guimaras Paraw Regatta Festival.

“These figures reflect not only our operational accomplishments but also the lives we help protect. Our campaign has no limitations—whether during major celebrations or on ordinary days, our fight continues. Icpo will remain aggressive, intensify its operations, and continue delivering strong results against individuals involved in illegal drug activities,” Parilla said.

Data from the Icpo showed that of the 71 arrested individuals, 23 were high-value individuals and 48 were street-value individuals. All Icpo units participated in the monthlong campaign.

The City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) recorded the highest volume of confiscated drugs at 1,097.6386 grams valued at P7,477,542.48. The unit also posted the highest number of arrests with 17.

Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 2 ranked second, confiscating 400.1985 grams of suspected shabu worth P2,721,349.80 and recording six arrests. ICPS 4 recovered 191.8335 grams valued at P1,304,476.80 with nine arrests.

The remaining drugs were seized by other operating units during separate buy-bust operations in various barangays.

The operations were part of the sustained campaign of the Icpo under the Police Regional Office-Western Visayas (PRO 6). Authorities said the intensified operations were implemented alongside heightened security measures for major public events.

The seized drugs were documented for laboratory examination. Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared against the suspects.

Parilla thanked the community for its support, noting that public assistance remains vital in the campaign against illegal drugs. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)