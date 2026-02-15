Icpo strengthens media partnership through SPOX Time

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) strengthened its partnership with the media during a forum titled SPOX Time: “Inform, Engage, Protect” on Febuary 12, 2026.

The activity, held at the Icpo Headquarters in Camp Achilles D. Plagata, aimed to promote public awareness and reinforce police-community relations.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, Icpo officer in charge, said the media plays a vital role as a partner in public service.

“Magtulungan tayo. The police and the media share a common goal it is to inform the public truthfully, promote awareness, and help maintain peace and order in our community," Parilla said.

"Through responsible reporting and open communication, we strengthen public trust and ensure that accurate information reaches our people,” he added.

The Icpo Public Information Office organized the event. Attendees included Police Lieutenant Colonel Lindley Barrientos, deputy city director for administration; Police Major Shella Mae Sangrines, Icpo public information officer; Police Lieutenant Colonel Richard Adonis Habawel, Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit 6 acting chief; and Police Captain Warren Calzado, Icpo legal officer.

Members of the Icpo Media Press Corps also attended, led by Jennifer Ponsaran Rendon, president of the Iloilo City Police and Defense Press Corps and member of the Icpo Advisory Group for Police Transformation and Development.

During the forum, Habawel provided updates on the rise of online scams, fraud, and love scams in the city. He said the recent inauguration of the Iloilo City Cybercrime Response Team Office in Barangay Nabitasan, La Paz District, strengthens the Icpo's capability to address cyber-related crimes.

The forum concluded with an open discussion where participants raised concerns and clarified policies to improve cooperation between the police and the press.

The Icpo said the initiative forms part of continuing efforts to promote transparency and maintain peace and order in Iloilo City through collaborative engagement with stakeholders. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)