Icpo trains 71 enforcers, logs P4.13M drug haul

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), under Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, conducted a two-day traffic law enforcement capability seminar from April 15 to 16, 2026, at the Icpo Function Hall, Third Floor, Admin Building, Camp Achilles D. Plagata, General Luna Street, Iloilo City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Lindley Barrientos, deputy city director for administration of Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), who represented Parilla, underscored the importance of training, saying, “Through this deputation seminar, we are enhancing not only our competence but also our responsibility to ensure safer roads for the public. Well-trained personnel translate to more effective traffic enforcement and better service to our community.”

Parilla, also commended the performance of Icpo units, stating, “Each month brings new challenges, yet we continue to rise above them, surpassing expectations and pushing our limits. Your commitment to excellence and dedication to service drive ICPO’s success and move us toward even greater achievements.”

A total of 71 personnel from Icpo, including members from Police Stations 1 to 10, Iloilo City Mobile Force Company (ICMFC), Mobile Patrol Unit, and Traffic Enforcement Unit, participated in the seminar facilitated by Police Lieutenant Colonel Michael Patosa, chief of the Traffic Enforcement Unit. The activity was conducted in coordination with the Land Transportation Office Region 6 as part of deputation requirements.

Prior to deputization, participants attended comprehensive lectures on road safety conducted by Bernard Bacay, driving skills rater, and Gemmuel Eola, application support staff, both from the Traffic Safety Unit of the Land Transportation Office Region 6. The training also included neuro-psychiatric and medical examinations to ensure personnel readiness and qualification for deputized functions.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Lorenez Losaria, deputy city director for operations of Icpo, emphasized discipline among personnel in his welcome remarks, stating, “Let us remember, ang disiplina sa dalan nagaumpisa sa aton kaugalingon. This seminar is a vital step in strengthening our capabilities as law enforcers to effectively manage traffic and enforce road safety laws.”

The seminar forms part of the continuing capability-building efforts of Icpo to strengthen traffic law enforcement and promote road safety in Iloilo City.

Meanwhile, on illegal drugs, during the period from April 1 to 15, 2026, the Icpo reported notable achievements in its anti-illegal drug operations.

The police seized approximately 607.66 grams of shabu, valued at P4,132,058.76, and arrested 41 individuals connected to drug-related activities. These operational gains illustrate the Icpo's commitment to addressing the illegal drug problem in the region.

A total of 607.6557 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P4,132,058.76 was seized, leading to the arrest of 41 individuals, including 6 high-value individuals (HVI) and 35 street-value individuals (SVI).

In law enforcement efforts against wanted persons, Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) arrested 17 individuals, including 1 most wanted person and 16 other wanted persons.

In its campaign against illegal gambling, Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) conducted 16 operations, resulting in the arrest of 32 individuals and the confiscation of P6,720 in bet money.

The intensified campaign against loose firearms led to 24 operations, with the apprehension of two individuals and the recovery of 25 firearms. Of these, 13 were deposited, nine surrendered, and three confiscated, including one explosive.

Icpo also enforced local ordinances, resulting in 3,217 apprehensions across Iloilo City, with corresponding fines and penalties imposed.

These efforts reflect the continued focus of Icpo on maintaining peace and order, enhancing public safety, and strengthening law enforcement capabilities through training and sustained operations. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)