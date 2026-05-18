Icpo turns over 140 surrendered firearms in 7 months

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), headed by Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, presented 140 surrendered loose firearms during a ceremonial turnover held in line with the Monday flag-raising ceremony at the Icpo grounds in Camp Achilles D. Plagata, General Luna Street, Iloilo City, on May 18, 2026.

Parilla said the surrender of firearms reflected the cooperation and trust of the community in law enforcement authorities and strengthened the city’s peace and order initiatives.

“We thank the community for its continued support in our campaign against loose firearms that may be used in illegal activities. This initiative reflects the trust and confidence of the community in the police, as well as their strong commitment to maintaining peace and order,” Parilla said.

The firearms were surrendered through intensified operations and campaigns conducted from October 2025 to May 2026 by Iloilo City Police Stations (ICPS) 1 to 10, the Icpo headquarters, and the Iloilo City Mobile Force Company (ICMFC).

Records showed that ICPS 5 surrendered the highest number of firearms with 18, followed by the ICMFC and ICPS 9 with 17 each, ICPS 3 with 16, ICPS 8 with 15, ICPS 6 with 14, ICPS 10 with 11, ICPS 4 with 10, ICPS 2 with eight, ICPS 7 with seven, ICPS 1 with four, and the Icpo headquarters with three.

Present during the ceremonial turnover were Police Lieutenant Colonel Reynald Ariño, deputy chief of the Regional Civil Security Unit in Western Visayas (RCSU 6) and chief of the Firearms and Explosives Section of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6); Police Lieutenant Colonel Lindley Barrientos, deputy city director for administration; Police Lieutenant Colonel Lorenez Losaria, deputy city director for operations; and Police Lieutenant Colonel Jereme Belo, chief of the City Operations and Management Unit and officer-in-charge of the Mobile Patrol Unit of the Icpo.

Also attending the ceremony were unit personnel and station commanders from the various police stations in Iloilo City.

The turnover formed part of the continuing anti-criminality and crime prevention efforts of Icpo aimed at reducing the proliferation of loose firearms that may be used in criminal activities.

Police authorities said the campaign also highlighted the importance of lawful firearm ownership and compliance with government regulations on firearms.

Meanwhile, the Icpo also conducted a two-day License to Own and Possess Firearms (LTOPF) Caravan on May 7 and 8, 2026, at the Conference Hall of the Nutrition Center inside the ICare Building on General Luna Street, Iloilo City.

The activity aimed to encourage firearm owners to legalize and register their firearms and educate them on responsible firearm ownership.

The caravan was part of the broader efforts of the PRO 6 and the Icpo to strengthen public awareness on firearm regulations and reduce the number of undocumented firearms in the community.

Police officials said the voluntary surrender campaign and the LTOPF caravan complemented the government’s ongoing efforts to sustain peace and security in Iloilo City by ensuring that firearms are properly documented and responsibly handled by legitimate owners.

Authorities added that community cooperation remained vital in the campaign against loose firearms and other criminal activities in the city.

The Icpo reiterated its call for continued public support and cooperation in maintaining peace and order and ensuring a safer environment for residents of Iloilo City. (Leo Solinap)