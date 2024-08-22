Icpo’s 9th most wanted arrested

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) arrested alias Aye, the ninth most wanted person in the city, for lascivious conduct in Barangay Villa Anita, City Proper on August 22, 2024.

Police Colonel Kim Legada, Icpo director, commended the personnel involved in the operation for their commitment to justice.

“Let our strong commitment and dedication fuel us even more to apprehend the remaining wanted persons in the city. Justice must be served for the victims and their families. It is our goal to bring these fugitives behind bars,” Legada said.

Aye, a 40-year-old resident of McArthur, La Paz District, Iloilo City, was arrested by joint operatives from the Iloilo City Intelligence Unit (CIU), Iloilo City Mobile Force Company (ICMFC), Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 1, and Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU) in Western Visayas.

The suspect was sought for violating Section 5 (B) Article III of Republic Act 7610, which pertains to the Special Protection of Children Against Child Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act.

The warrant for his arrest was issued by Judge Globert Justalero, presiding judge of Branch 32, Regional Trial Court 6, Iloilo City.

The court recommended a P200,000 bail bond for the accused’s temporary liberty, and the suspect is currently in the custody of ICPS 1, awaiting transfer to the court of origin. (Leo Solinap)