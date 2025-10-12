Iloilo airport drops initial screening to boost passenger convenience

THE Iloilo International Airport has fully implemented the removal of its initial screening procedure effective October 10, 2025, following the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

The move aims to enhance passenger convenience while maintaining strict aviation security protocols, according to the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

DOTr Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez led the initiative as part of ongoing reforms to improve the travel experience for domestic and international passengers.

Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) Director General Lieutenant General Raul L. Del Rosario, AFP (Retired), expressed full support for the policy shift, noting that the reform aligns with CAAP’s commitment to uphold international aviation standards while ensuring both security and passenger service.

In support of the changes, the airport reactivated its dedicated Employees’ Entrance, creating a secure and separate access point for personnel. The move ensures proper segregation between employees and passengers, improving operational flow and reinforcing terminal security.

Engineer Eusebio F. Monserate Jr., Acting Area Manager of Area Center VI, said the new measures are designed to balance efficiency and safety.

These changes represent a crucial advancement in enhancing airport efficiency and ensuring security at all levels and reinforcing security management inside the terminal, according to Monserate.

“These changes mark a significant step toward improving airport efficiency while safeguarding security at all levels," Monserate said,

The Airport Security Committee, in coordination with other stakeholders, implemented security enhancements ahead of the transition. Redeployment of screening equipment, personnel realignment, and procedural adjustments were carried out to ensure that safety protocols remain compliant with national and international standards.

Airport authorities assured passengers that while the initial screening has been removed, all necessary security measures remain in place to protect travelers, staff, and facilities.

The Iloilo International Airport serves as a key aviation hub in Western Visayas, connecting Iloilo to major domestic and international destinations. Officials emphasized that the policy adjustment demonstrates the government’s commitment to modernizing airport operations nationwide while maintaining a high level of public safety. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)