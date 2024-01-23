Iloilo Airport to get P190-M funding for rehabilitation

THE Iloilo International Airport will get a funding of P190-million for repair and maintenance of some of its facilities.

Senator Grace Poe, who leads the Senate Committee on Transportation, assured the said support upon the request of former Senator Franklin Drilon, former Tourism Secretary and now Iloilo Local Economic Development Foundation (ILED) Inc. adviser Narzilina Lim, and the Iloilo City Government.

“I wish to thank Senator Grace Poe for ensuring that we have P190 million for the much needed repairs and maintenance of the Iloilo International Airport. The Ilonggos are grateful for this much needed intervention,” said Mayor Jerry Treñas.

Treñas, who also chairs the Infrastructure Development Committee (IDC) of the Regional Development Council in Western Visayas (RDC 6) and has been leading the call for the development or privatization of Iloilo Airport, has requested the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) for the composition of proposed projects.

The big chunk of the fund will be used for the expansion of Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) amounting to P45-million; rehabilitation of Flight Information Display System (FIDS) worth P30-million; purchase of two unit chillers with 600-watts Cooling Capacity with estimated cost of P29.5 million; and rehabilitation of Private Automatic Branch Exchange (PABX) System worth P20.5 million.

The rest of the funding will be for rehabilitation of public concourse toilets, check-in toilet, airline toilet, arrival toilet and VPA toilets; repainting of PTB exterior and interior and of gangway and passenger boarding bridge; replacement of two escalators at departure area; cleaning and repainting of PTB roof and repair of skylight; spare parts of Passenger Boarding Bridge (PBB), escalator, elevator, baggage handling system (BHS) and lightings; rehabilitation of fire detection and alarm system; additional air-conditioning unit at check-in lobby; refurbishing of VIP Room and replacement of floor carpet at check-in area; rehabilitation of PTB roof signages and installation of digital and directional signage; additional stainless railings; and purchase of two tractor mowers with slasher.

“We are also eagerly awaiting the long delayed privatization of the Iloilo International Airport by CAAP and DOTR. Salamat guid Senator Grace,” the city mayor added.