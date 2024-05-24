Iloilo army seizes multiple arms caches from NPA

IN A successful series of operations, the Philippine Army's 61st Infantry Battalion (61IB) recovered two caches of weapons and explosives belonging to the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) or Communist New People's Army (NPA) Terrorist (CNT) in Iloilo province within the past week.

The most recent discovery occurred on May 23, 2024, in Barangay Bagsakan, Alimodian, Iloilo.

Acting on information provided by former CTG members who surrendered earlier in May, troops from the 61IB found an arms cache believed to be linked to the Regional Sentro de Grabidad (Madya-as Platoon) and the dismantled Southern Panay Front, Komiteng Rehiyon-Panay (SPF, KR-P).

The cache contained a significant haul of weapons, including six M16 assault rifles, one M653 assault rifle, multiple magazines for the M16 rifles, an improvised explosive device (IED), ammunition, bandoliers, backpacks, a tablet, medical supplies, personal belongings, and propaganda materials.

This operation followed another successful arms seizure by the 61IB on May 21, 2024, in Barangay Iglilico, San Joaquin, Iloilo.

That cache included an M16 rifle, IEDs, magazines, and ammunition.

Major General Marion Sison, Commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division, commended both former CTG members for their cooperation and the role they played in these successful recoveries.

"The strong collaboration of every member of society has given hope to our former rebels, helping them recognize the sincerity of the government in offering them a chance to renew their lives. The vital information they provided to our troops, which led to the confiscation of CTG's war materiel is a testament to their willingness to contribute and join our journey toward achieving a peaceful and progressive Panay Island," Sison said.

The general emphasized the importance of continued cooperation between the public and government forces in achieving lasting peace in the region.

"We have proven that unity begets success. The successful dismantling of the Southern Panay Front last April, series of encounters, and surrenders in the 61IB, along with the seizure of the two arms caches, affirm the power of solidarity among government forces, other governmental bodies, local government units, various sectors, and the people of Panay Island," he added.

The recovery of these arms caches represents a significant setback for the CTG in Iloilo and highlights the ongoing efforts by the Philippine Army and local communities to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)