Iloilo Bike Fest celebrates a decade of cycling culture

THE 10th Iloilo Bike Festival concluded with a bang on July 27 and 28, 2024, drawing thousands of cycling enthusiasts to Iloilo Business Park.

The week-long event, held under the theme "Cycle for Change: Celebrating 10 Years of Cycling Culture," was a vibrant showcase of the city's growing biking community and its commitment to sustainable living.

From exhilarating bike races to fun-filled family activities, the festival offered something for everyone. Participants of all ages, from seasoned cyclists to young beginners, took to the streets to celebrate the joy of biking.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas expressed his gratitude for the event's success, highlighting the strong partnership between the City Government and the private sector, particularly Megaworld Corporation.

Jay Treñas, executive assistant to the mayor, highlighted the sporting event as a testament to the city's strong public-private partnership and its reputation as a "bike-friendly" city.

"This year, the Iloilo City Government extends its deepest appreciation to Megaworld Corporation for collaborating with us on this endeavor. Megaworld has been a steadfast partner in numerous worthwhile programs and developmental projects in the city," Jay said.

Jay said that their support includes providing a portion of their property to be used as the site for one of our ICare centers currently under construction.

The festival served as a platform to promote Iloilo as a bike-friendly city, aligning with the City's vision of becoming a livable, resilient, and sustainable metropolis by 2028.

It also contributed to boosting local tourism as visitors flocked to the city to experience the vibrant bike culture.

A wide array of activities, from competitive races to educational forums, marked the 10-day celebration.

These included the Ambitious Bike Race, Kiddie Race, Gears and Beers Bikers Tambayan, Bike Food Crawl, Pedal Projection, Tour De Iloilo, and many more.

The event was attende by key officials, including Executive Assistant Treñas, Iloilo Festivals Foundation Inc. chairperson Rito Carlos Peña, and Festive Walk Mall general manager Karmela Jesena. (Leo Solinap)