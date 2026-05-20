Iloilo Bike fest set in June

THE wheels are officially turning as cycling groups, stakeholders, city officials, and media partners gathered May 20, 2026, for the Iloilo Bike Festival 2026 press conference at Megaworld Iloilo Business Park Showroom to unveil the lineup of activities for this year’s month-long celebration.

With the theme “Flow City: Iloilo Always On the Move,” this year’s festival will officially kick off on June 3 and run until June 30, bringing together active mobility advocates and the community in promoting a healthier, greener, and more bike-friendly Iloilo City.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) General Manager Nicolas Torre III is one of the key personalities joining the festivity.

Torre will serve as a plenary speaker at the Active Mobility Conference on June 3 and is expected to join Mayor Raisa Treñas and other city officials for a "Bike-to-Work" on June 5.

Among the highlights lined up are the World Bicycle Day Celebration, Active Mobility Conference, Bike to Work Day, Food Bike Crawl, Mega Criterium Race, Push Bike Race, Iloilo Duathlon, Grand Fun Ride, and Battle of the Bands, among many exciting activities.

Get ready to ride, connect, and celebrate the active mobility culture that continues to move Iloilo City forward as the Bike Capital of the Philippines. (PR)