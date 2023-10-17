Iloilo Business Club backs airport upgrade plans

THE Iloilo Business Club (IBC) has expressed its full support to the proposed expansion of the Iloilo International Airport (IIA), provided that the project adheres to meticulous documentation and implementation.

The expansion plan encompasses critical components, including the "upgrading of the passenger terminal building, establishing a new apron next to the terminal, and to equip the airport with improved passenger service tools, and modernize related facilities."

Ma. Luisa Segovia, IBC vice president, said in a statement Tuesday, October 17, 2023, that IBC is committed to supporting Chairman Juan Jose Jamora III and president Emilio Diez, aiming to expedite improvements, expansion, or privatization of IIA "to upgrade its facilities to global standards."

"With this dedicated focus from our LGU heads spearheaded by Governor Arthur Defensor Jr., we certainly hope that the documentary requirements and selection process at the Department of Transportation be given the much-needed attention for the realization of this development project," she said.

The goal is to elevate the airport to global standards in terms of facilities and services.

Segovia emphasized the substantial benefits of this upgrade, saying it not only enhances passenger and concessionaires’ comfort and convenience but also positions Iloilo as a beacon of excellence.

"Such an upgrade is not only extremely beneficial for the comfort and convenience of the passengers and its concessionaires but this will also redound to a stamp of excellence for lloilo's bid to continue and maximize investment growth, in support of MICE, tourism and being a future retirement haven," Segovia said.

As the co-chairperson of the Infrastructure Development Committee in the Regional Development Council-Western Visayas, Segovia has been actively advocating for this initiative.

Mandurriao Airport, located in Iloilo City's Madurriao District, was decommissioned in 2007 and is now the Iloilo Business Park, Megaworld's 72-hectare township hosting Iloilo's newest and most modern central business district.

Mandurriao Airport in Iloilo City has been replaced by Iloilo International Airport in Cabatuan town. (SunStar Philippines)