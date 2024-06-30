Iloilo celebrates double wins at Aliwan Fiesta

ILOILO vibrated with pride as both the Iloilo Provincial Government and Iloilo City secured victories at the recently concluded Aliwan Fiesta in Manila on June 29, 2024.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas congratulated Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. and the Iloilo Provincial Government, along with Mayor Francis Amboy and the Municipality of Maasin, for their impressive showing.

Iloilo City's Dinagyang Festival represented by Tribu Pan-ay, which emerged as the champion in this year's Aliwan Fiesta.

The Tultugan Festival of Maasin, Iloilo, the champion of the Kasadyahan Festival 2024, secured a commendable second place.

"We share the honor and pride as one Ilonggo community in showcasing our rich cultural heritage in the national stage not only to our fellow Filipinos but to foreign visitors alike," Treñas said.

He emphasized that this achievement reflected the Iloilo Provincial Government's effective organization of the Kasadyahan Competition held for the first time this year.

Treñas also commended the Iloilo Festivals Foundation Inc. (IFFI) led by Chairman Judgee Peña and President Allan Tan, for their crucial support and collaboration.

He credited them with helping maintain the momentum of promoting Iloilo's renowned festivals beyond the city limits and onto the national and international scene.

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude, Treñas acknowledged everyone involved in this triumph, particularly the IFFI, the Fort San Pedro National High School faculty, staff, and students.

He emphasized the importance of continuously celebrating Iloilo's cultural heritage and striving for excellence in all endeavors.

Treñas went on to recognize the commitment, hard work, and support of the entire Iloilo community.

He highlighted the performers, artisans, sponsors, organizers, and everyone who contributed to showcasing Iloilo's vibrant culture and rich heritage.

"Through their outstanding performance, they have not only brought honor to our city and province but have also strengthened the bonds that unite us as Ilonggos," Treñas said.

He concluded by emphasizing the message of unity, stating, "We have shown that in unity amid diversity, we rise with excellence."

The festival contingents, who worked hard, made it from Third Place to Fifth Place.

Third place went to Kibucay National High School, representing the Meguyaya Festival from Upi, Maguindanao del Norte.

Fourth place went to the Pagbilao Street Dancers of the Niyogyugan Festival in Quezon Province.

Fifth place went to the Banauan Cultural Group's Sinulog Festival from Cebu City. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)