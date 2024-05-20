Iloilo Central Market redevelopment on track for December 2024 opening

ILOILO City's iconic Central Market, also known as "Tienda Mayor," is scheduled to reopen by December 2024, said Mayor Jerry Treñas during his inspection of the market on May 16, 2024.

Treñas said the project is progressing smoothly and a topping-off ceremony is planned for August 2024.

The ceremony signifies the completion of all concrete works, paving the way for the finishing touches.

"This is a dream come true, not only for the mayor but everyone and I am very thankful to SM, the City cannot afford this this," Treñas said.