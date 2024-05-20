Iloilo Central Market redevelopment on track for December 2024 opening

ILOILO City's iconic Central Market, also known as "Tienda Mayor," is scheduled to reopen by December 2024, said Mayor Jerry Treñas during his inspection of the market on May 16, 2024.
Treñas said the project is progressing smoothly and a topping-off ceremony is planned for August 2024.
The ceremony signifies the completion of all concrete works, paving the way for the finishing touches.
"This is a dream come true, not only for the mayor but everyone and I am very thankful to SM, the City cannot afford this this," Treñas said.
The redevelopment is a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) between the Iloilo City Government and SM Prime Holdings Inc. It encompasses both the Central Market and the Iloilo Terminal Market, also known as "Super."
Treñas expressed his gratitude to SM for its involvement in the project, acknowledging that the City alone could not have afforded the redevelopment.
"SM came in and made sure that the dream of everyone for Iloilo Market would come true," he said.
He also commended the cooperation of market vendors, highlighting the importance of their participation in the project's success.
"After December, all the markets will be completed, and you will not see any stalls in the streets," Treñas added.
The vendors themselves shared their enthusiasm for returning to the renovated market.
Local Economic Enterprise Office (LEEO) head Maricel Mabaquiao said that the redeveloped Central Market will offer a significant increase in stall space, accommodating 285 to 300 more vendors compared to the original 600.
The estimated parking capacity for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles is 390.
The Terminal Market, meanwhile, will see an expansion from 800 stalls to a total of 1,250.
Treñas reassured vendors that there would be no increase in rental fees, allowing them to recover financially after the transition.
The completion of the Central Market redevelopment marks a significant step forward for Iloilo City.
Treñas anticipated a positive impact on the city, especially when combined with ongoing public plaza improvements and other infrastructure projects. (Leo Solinap)