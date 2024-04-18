Iloilo Central Market to undergo full reconstruction

ILOILO City residents can expect a brand new Iloilo Central Market that prioritizes both safety and heritage.

The Iloilo City Cultural Heritage Conservation Council and the City Government have reached an agreement to completely rebuild the historic market.

This decision came after careful consideration and consultation with the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP).

In a letter dated February 20, 2023, NHCP Chairman Rene Escalante expressed support for the project, stating it "will restore the original architectural character of the old Iloilo Central Market."

Initial plans called for the preservation of the market's facade.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas said retrofitting the structure would lead to thicker walls, which could potentially alter the original design he said on April 18, 2024.

But a thorough evaluation revealed the structure to be unsafe with compromised structural integrity.

The chosen path is a complete reconstruction, adhering to the market's architectural features and existing footprint. This ensures a safe structure for vendors and patrons alike.

Necessary adjustments will be made to the building's height to accommodate the current road elevation and mitigate flooding concerns.

"Ratio and proportions will be observed including sightlines to give the illusion of the old structure," Treñas said.

The reconstruction will prioritize maintaining the market's original proportions and sightlines, creating a sense of continuity with the historic structure.

"The foremost factor that has been considered is safety as per the National Building Code of the Philippines," Treñas said.

This full reconstruction project signifies the commitment of the city to both public safety and preserving Iloilo's rich cultural heritage. (Leo Solinap)