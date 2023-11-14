Iloilo cited as child-friendly city in Western Visayas

ILOILO was recognized by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)-Western Visayas as a child-friendly city in the region.

DILG-Western Visayas announced on November 9 that the City Government successfully passed the 2022 Child-Friendly Local Governance Audit (CFLGA), among 66 local government units (LGUs) in the region.

Iloilo City garnered a 96.11 rating in the said audit ranking.

Mayor Jerry Treñas expressed gratitude to all who contributed to the city's success.

"I would like to commend the efforts of the City Government employees for their dedication in putting up programs and initiatives that are truly child-centered," said Treñas.

Treñas’ concern for the children is included in the Wheels (Welfare, Health, Education, Environment, Livelihood, Sustainability) Roadmap for inclusive development and good governance.

"First, I would like to highlight our public libraries, modern daycare facilities, and reading centers which are located in Sta. Filomena in Arevalo, Quintin Salas in Jaro, and Nabitasan in La Paz, as we want the children to return their love for reading and other productive activities," Treñas added.

Treñas credited other efforts such as the continuous city-wide reach-out operations conducted with homeless children as a way to fight mendicancy and curfew on minors for their safety through the City Social Welfare and Development Office headed by Teresa Gelogo.

Other endeavors included the establishment of playgrounds in public plazas and conducting free art workshops by talented Ilonggo artists, which provide children with opportunities to play and grow in a nurturing environment.

The CFLGA is a results-based annual mandatory audit created to evaluate the LGUs' performance in the delivery of social services and programs for child and youth welfare.

LGUs are assessed using five indicators: survival, development, protection, participation, and governance.

This is also part of the indicators for the Seal of Good Local Governance, assessing how LGUs are effectively implementing policies and initiatives to enhance the welfare of children in their locality. (PR)