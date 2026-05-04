Iloilo City advances LGU-led medical, wellness push at roadshow

ILOILO City joined the Department of Tourism’s (DOT) hybrid Sales Mission in Australia and New Zealand as the only local government unit (LGU) from the Philippines to present a medical and wellness tourism program on the international stage.

The roadshow, organized by the DOT’s Office of Product and Market Development, gathered healthcare and tourism stakeholders in Sydney on April 29 and Auckland on May 1, with the final hybrid session scheduled Monday, May 4, 2026, in Melbourne.

Iloilo City presented its pioneering program on health and wellness tourism, emphasizing its goal to integrate quality healthcare services with sustainable tourism development.

The delegation was led by Dr. Candice Tupas, Executive Assistant for Medical Tourism, together with Lea Lara, Director of the Iloilo City MICE Center.

They highlighted the city’s patient‑concierge capabilities, potential medical‑tourism packages, and market data on outbound Australian demand to strengthen positioning.

“We wanted to benchmark and grab the opportunity to present our services. Should they opt to come here for specific treatments, Iloilo is ready,” said Lara.

Joining the mission were partners from the private sector, including The Medical City Iloilo, St. Paul’s Hospital, Healthway Qualimed Hospital Iloilo, Galen X, the Iloilo SPA Association, and a local pharmaceutical firm. Presentations featured specialized services such as IVF, hyperbaric therapy, and wellness spa offerings, designed to attract international patients.

Lara added that the delegation received positive interest from travel operators and international buyers, being the first LGU to present a city-led health and wellness program on the roadshow.

Other groups that presented during the hybrid plenary session include Asian Hospital and Medical Center, Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center, Manila Doctors Hospital, Avignon Clinic, Belo Medical Group, Clinique de Paris, Urban Smiles, and Health & Leisure (HNL Corporation). (PR)