Iloilo City all set for safe, orderly Undas

ILOILO City is all set to ensure a safe and orderly observance of Kalag-Kalag (Undas) 2024.

"Coordination among the city's frontline offices has been made, ensuring readiness to carry out tasks during the celebration," Acting Mayor Jeffrey Ganzon said.

As part of the implementation plan, the Public Order and Safety Management Office (Posmo), headed by Jay Victor Mabilog, is set to mobilize 180 personnel.

The personnel include 14 from the Rapid Response Unit, 55 from the Anti-Squatting and Illegal Structure Unit, and 111 from the Special Services Division. Their operations will be supported by one mini dump truck, two L300 vehicles, one patrol vehicle, and one wrecker.

“We requested the barangay to ensure that while they are selling, they should keep the pathways clear. We just reminded them not to add any structures,” Mabilog said.

Posmo’s preparations began last week, with mapping and assessments of all public and private cemeteries to ensure safety.

“We are thankful that the observance falls on a long weekend now because we expect we can manage it better this time, as we can properly divide and schedule the visitors,” Mabilog added.

The Traffic and Transportation Management Office (TTMO) will deploy personnel early to manage the influx of flower vendors in designated areas.

Retired Colonel Uldarico Garbanzos, TTMO head, highlighted that considerations for final traffic schemes include rerouting, road closures, and the installation of proper signages and railings.

The public is encouraged to use public utility vehicles due to limited parking spaces.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Red Cross will have ambulances stationed at cemeteries from November 1 to 2, with ground teams providing necessary assistance.

Nine fire engines, three ambulances, one rescue truck, and 80 personnel will be deployed by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) across nine cemeteries.

The City Health Office (CHO) will have medical teams on standby during the celebration.

Essential amenities, including portalets at Tanza and Jaro cemeteries, and tents for officers on duty will be provided by the General Services Office (GSO).

For effective waste management, they will send out four dump trucks, two mini dump trucks, and one Hilux vehicle.

A total of 257 personnel will be deployed by the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), with police assistance desks stationed at various locations.

Executive Order 138 and 138-A will be enforced, prohibiting items such as liquor, highly combustible materials, drones, firearms, sharp objects, loud sound devices, gambling paraphernalia, and overnight stays inside cemeteries.

Cemetery inspections will be conducted by More Electric and Power Corporation (More Power) to ensure electrical safety during the celebration. (PR)