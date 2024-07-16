Iloilo City animal welfare ordinance approved; amendment sought

THE founder of League of Animal Welfare Organizations of the Philippines' (LAW Org Ph) has asked to amend the animal welfare ordinance seven days after its approval by the Iloilo City Council on July 3, 2024.

LAW Org Ph founder Norman Marquez, in his request, aims to include in the ordinance the "no impounding citation system (NICS)," which refers to the policy that prioritizes the issuance of citations or fines to owners who are negligible of their pets, rather than placing stray or loose pets in impounds.

Marquez also aims to empower the community and promote responsible pet ownership while not having to turn to euthanasia in order to regulate the animal population.

"The system intends to eliminate the necessity for pounds to take custody of pets, thus eradicating the risk of publicly-deplored euthanasia to impounded animals, regardless of age and health conditions," Marquez said.

The ordinance is a retrospect of the Animal Welfare Act of 1998 in which despite its enactment, cases of animal cruelty, exploitation, and neglect persist.

The ordinance took form through the implementation of the Office of the City Veterinarian (OCV) as the leading office to enforce measures, and designated October of each year as "Animal Welfare Month" in Iloilo City.

The measures include regulating the keeping of domestic animals; rescuing, preventing, rehabilitating, and providing care for stray animals; establishing a disease investigation, surveillance, reporting, and appraisal system; conducting free spay and neuter programs and information campaigns on responsible pet ownership; and operating and managing the Iloilo City Pound and Animal Shelter.

The ordinance also mandates pet owners to ensure regular vaccination of their dogs and cats against rabies, maintain registration cards, and provide necessary care.

It also prohibits individuals from torturing, maltreating, or neglecting to provide adequate care for animals.

Violators will be penalized under the Animal Welfare Act. (Fred Leander Baldos, VSU intern)