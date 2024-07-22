Iloilo City bestows 'Adopted Son' title on outgoing police director

IN A heartwarming gesture, Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas bestowed the title of "Adopted Son of Iloilo City" upon outgoing Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) Director, Police Colonel Joeresty Coronica, who is now considered horary Ilonggo, during the regular press conference on July 22, 2024.

Iloilo City Mayor Treñas praised Coronica's exemplary leadership and contributions to the city's peace and security during his tenure as Icpo director.

Treñas stated that this marks the first time an Icpo director has received such an honor.

"We are recipients of his hard work, and in return, we are honoring him as an adopted of Iloilo City," Treñas said.

He highlighted Coronica's dedication to public service, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and property of Iloilo City residents.

Coronica's legacy extends beyond his law enforcement duties. He actively engaged with the community, fostering strong partnerships with local stakeholders Treñas observed.

Treñas voiced that his efforts in promoting crime prevention and community engagement have significantly impacted the city's overall safety and well-being.

"In my 14 years as mayor, I have only given this award to Colonel Coronica, a city director, due to his unwavering dedication to his job and his demonstrated ability to enforce drug arrests without killing the subject," Treñas said.

Treñas acknowledged the challenges for the next Icpo director, emphasizing the high standards set by Coronica.

"He has big shoes to fill, but whoever takes over will have my full support," Treñas concluded.

Treñas expressed confidence in the abilities of the incoming leadership to continue the momentum of progress and maintain the city's peaceful environment.

"The mayor has bestowed upon me a lifetime honor. This is an honor I never expected to receive in my entire career. I will cherish this moment forever. I am very thankful for the support that the city mayor has given me and the trust and confidence," Coronica said.

Meanwhile, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) Western Visayas has formally congratulated Coronica on being named the Regional Winner in the 2024 Search for Outstanding Government Workers under the Dangal ng Bayan Award category.

In a letter dated July 18, 2024, addressed to Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas, CSC Director Nelson Sarmiento lauded Coronica's achievements, describing him as "an agile, future-ready, and resilient lingkod bayani (government servant) deserving of praise and admiration."

As Coronica embarks on a new chapter in his career, Iloilo City bids him farewell with gratitude and admiration.

His dedication, professionalism, and genuine community care have earned him a special place in Iloilo City residents' hearts, and his legacy will inspire future public servants. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)