Iloilo City bids for Micecon 2027

ILOILO City is bidding to host the Philippine Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions Conference (Micecon) 2027.

This would mark the first time the city will host the country’s premier MICE industry gathering if successful.

“This aligns with our desire to establish Iloilo as a leading MICE destination,” said Lea Lara, director of the Iloilo City MICE Center.

The Iloilo MICE Alliance is spearheading the bid, supported by the Iloilo City Government led by Mayor Raisa Treñas, the Iloilo Provincial Government, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) Iloilo Chapter, and the Iloilo Association of Accredited Travel and Tour Operators (IAATTO).

Iloilo has steadily built its reputation as a convention hub, having successfully hosted Asean meetings, the 2025 IPSC Action Air World Shoot, the 16th National Food Showdown, and The Iloilo Trio Show, among others.

The city also regularly stages large-scale cultural and tourism events such as the Dinagyang Festival, which highlights its organizational capacity, hospitality infrastructure, and ability to welcome thousands of delegates.

The announcement of shortlisted bidders is expected within May 2026, while the final declaration of the host destination for Micecon 2027 may be made by September 2026.

The process is being managed by the Tourism Promotions Board Philippines, headed by Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles.

Other destinations bidding for Micecon 2027 include Cebu and Boracay. (PR)