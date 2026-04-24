Iloilo City boosts heat response with cooling centers, water distribution

THE Iloilo City Government is set to establish cooling centers in various areas across the city to help mitigate the effects of the high heat index on residents.

Mayor Raisa Treñas said the initiative forms part of the city’s short-term solutions to address extreme heat conditions, while long-term strategies include intensified tree-planting efforts.

Last month, representatives from the Office of the City Agriculturist, Office of the City Planning and Development, and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office traveled to Thailand for training on how local governments can effectively respond to rising temperatures.

The training included strategies on setting up cooling centers.

The City will identify existing locations or temporary structures that can be converted into cooling centers. As these are considered short-term interventions, no new infrastructure will be constructed, the mayor added.

A comprehensive implementation plan is currently being finalized by the mentioned City Hall departments.

Treñas said the plan will also incorporate the resolution introduced by Councilor Alan Zaldivar on Heat Safety Protocols.

Meanwhile, Treñas said the City has ongoing water distribution initiatives, especially in areas with limited access to water. (PR)