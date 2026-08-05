Iloilo City boosts MICE

THE Iloilo City MICE Center urged organizers to book early and coordinate with the office as the city prepares to host major conventions and gatherings in the coming months.

MICE Director Lea Lara highlighted Iloilo’s growing capacity to manage multi-venue events, citing more than 4,700 hotel rooms available, excluding other accommodations. The City has various function space amenities and various event suppliers that can be tapped for MICE related events.

As of June 2026, the city has 55 hotels, 3 motels, 18 inns, 23 pension houses, 525 apartments, and 1,863 boarding houses available for visitors based on record of the Business Permit and Licensing Division.

This network of facilities enables the city to accommodate up to 25,000 participants through concurrent sessions and distributed venues.

She encouraged organizers to contact the MICE Center or check out visitiloilocity.com to learn more about upcoming events.

She emphasized that once event dates are confirmed, early coordination is essential to secure support and ensure smooth logistics.

Lara also announced the release of an updated MICE guidebook in September this year, which will provide venue capacities, permit requirements, and planning checklists for organizers. (PR)