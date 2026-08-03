Iloilo City boosts PPP

THE Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center of the Philippines reaffirmed its longstanding partnership with the City Government of Iloilo by paying a courtesy visit to the City on July 29, 2026.

Undersecretary and PPP Center Executive Director Rizza Blanco-Latorre met with Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Maria Lourdes Sarabia Treñas-Chu, Iloilo City PPP Office head Atty. David Garcia and other local government officials to strengthen collaboration and discuss the city's ongoing and future PPP initiatives.

Blanco-Latorre was joined by technical officers from the PPP Center, Gianna C. Capacia from the Project Development Service, and Sharmaine D. Galang from the Project Monitoring Service.

The meeting also highlighted the strong partnership between the PPP Center and the City Government of Iloilo, which has been built through sustained technical assistance and capacity-building initiatives.

To date, Iloilo City has five PPP projects under implementation: Iloilo Bulk Water Supply Project, Iloilo City Integrated Solid Waste Management Facility, Redevelopment of the Iloilo City Central Public Market and Terminal Public Market, and the Uswag Condominium Complex Project.

The local government unit is also exploring the use of the Project Development and Monitoring Facility (PDMF) to provide project development funding to one of its prospective PPP projects.

Managed by the PPP Center, the PDMF is a revolving fund that provides financial support to Implementing Agencies for the preparation of business cases, pre-feasibility and feasibility studies, tender documents, transaction advisory services, and other project development activities. (PR)