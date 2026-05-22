Iloilo City boosts water planning, deploys tanks amid El Niño threat

ILOILO City Mayor Raisa Treñas on May 21, 2026, said the City Government is intensifying coordination with the Metro Iloilo Water District (MIWD) and Metro Pacific Iloilo Water (MPIW) to address the effects of El Niño, improve water infrastructure planning, and ensure reliable water supply delivery to affected residents.

Treñas said city officials recently met with the MIWD and MPIW boards to discuss the “Water Infrastructure and Supply Update,” including census-based planning, ongoing and pending projects, and expansion plans beyond 2027.

"Gin-remind naton sila nga i-update ang census data, especially sa mga bag-o nga building developments, bangud madamo subong sang investors kag developments sa Iloilo City," Treñas said.

(We reminded them to update the census data, especially in the new building developments, because there are many investors and developments in Iloilo City.)

The mayor stressed the need for accurate and timely planning as Iloilo City remains under El Niño Alert Level 2 to prevent worsening water supply interruptions in several areas.

"I hope MPIW takes into account the lives affected because we don’t have enough potable water. Indi ini about finding fault - this is the reality," Treñas said. "Kun makita naton ang impact sang tubig sa kabuhi sang tawo, mas mahimo naton ang dapat himuon para sa serbisyo."

(This is not about finding fault - this is the reality. When we see the impact of water on people's lives, we can do more for service.)

Treñas said the city government is targeting that by 2028, at least 90 percent of Iloilo City residents will have reliable access to water supply through ongoing and future infrastructure projects.

She added that close coordination with MIWD and MPIW continues to ensure that planned projects are immediately translated into actual water delivery, especially during the El Niño season.

“Padayon kita sa close coordination with MIWD kag MPIW agud masiguro nga ang mga plano kag proyekto ma-translate gid dayon into actual water delivery, especially subong nga El Niño, para masiguro ang uninterrupted kag reliable nga serbisyo para sa kada Ilonggo,” Treñas said.

(We will continue in close coordination with MIWD and MPIW to ensure that the plans and projects are translated into actual water delivery, especially this El Niño, to ensure uninterrupted and reliable service for every Ilonggo.)

The city government also started deploying static water tanks in areas experiencing critical water shortages due to the prolonged dry spell.

Treñas said the city is continuously monitoring barangays affected by declining water supply, particularly those needing augmentation for domestic consumption.

“Subong nga hapon, nakadeploy na kita sang tig-duha ka static tanks sa Calaparan, Arevalo kag Hinactacan, La Paz agud makabulig sa immediate nga kinahanglanon sang aton mga pumuluyo,” she said.

(This afternoon, we have deployed two static tanks each in Calaparan, Arevalo and Hinactacan, La Paz to help with the immediate needs of our residents.)

According to the mayor, city teams are assessing other affected areas to determine where additional interventions and water tank deployments are necessary.

She said the city government continues to coordinate with concerned agencies to ensure immediate response to residents affected by water supply problems.

The mayor emphasized that the water crisis is not merely an infrastructure issue but a concern that directly affects the daily lives of Ilonggos.

Treñas reiterated the city’s commitment to sustaining monitoring and intervention efforts while long-term projects are being implemented to improve water supply reliability across Iloilo City. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)