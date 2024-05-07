Iloilo City braces for heatwave, suspends classes for May 8

RESIDENTS of Iloilo City have been urged to be cautious amid extremely high temperatures, as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) forecast a heat index that could reach 42 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

The Iloilo City Operations Center issued an advisory on Tuesday, May 7, citing Pagasa's heat index forecast for the next two days.

In anticipation of the extreme heat, Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas announced the suspension of face-to-face classes on all levels, both public and private, for Wednesday, May 8.

"I hereby declare the suspension of face-to-face classes in all levels both public and private in Iloilo City due to forecasted heat index of 42 degrees by Pagasa tomorrow, May 8," Treñas said.

The suspension applies to all schools within Iloilo City, except for private schools equipped with air-conditioned classrooms.

These private schools have the discretion to hold face-to-face classes as long as proper measures are in place to ensure student comfort and safety.

The Iloilo City Operations Center advised residents to stay safe and hydrated during the anticipated heatwave.

The residents were encouraged to drink plenty of fluids throughout the day, even if they do not feel thirsty.

They were also told to limit strenuous activities during the hottest part of the day; wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothing made from breathable fabrics; and seek shade and air-conditioned spaces whenever possible.

Pagasa stated that the maximum heat index for Iloilo City is estimated at 42 degrees Celsius on May 8 and 44 degrees Celsius on May 9. (Leo Solinap)