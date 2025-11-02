Iloilo City braces for 'Tino'

THE City Government of Iloilo has suspended face-to-face classes in all levels, both public and private, starting Monday, November 3, 2025, as Tropical Storm Tino threatens to bring heavy rains, strong winds, and possible flooding across Western Visayas.

Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas announced the suspension to ensure the safety of learners, teachers, and school personnel as the city braces for potential impacts of the storm.

“Residents living in coastal and low-lying areas are advised to coordinate with their respective Barangay officials and be ready for preemptive evacuation, to ensure a smooth and safe movement in case conditions worsen,” Treñas said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) issued Storm Surge Warning 01 at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 2, 2025, for areas expected to be affected by Tropical Cyclone “TinoPH.”

Pagasa warned of a high risk of storm surge within the next 48 hours, with an estimated height of more than three meters in Eastern Samar and between two to three meters in Dinagat Islands, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Samar (Western Samar), and Surigao del Norte.

In Western Visayas, coastal provinces including Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Capiz, and Aklan were placed under the moderate risk category, with expected storm surges of one to two meters. Pagasa cautioned that rising sea water along with high waves may inundate low-lying coastal communities.

Authorities advised the public to stay away from coastal and beach areas, cancel marine activities, and move to higher grounds.

“The public and the disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take appropriate actions and precautionary measures,” the weather bureau said in its advisory.

Tino entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Pagasa forecasts that the storm will traverse the Visayas area and bring moderate to heavy rainfall starting Monday afternoon until Wednesday. An Orange Rainfall Warning—indicating torrential rains and possible flooding—may be raised by Monday afternoon.

City and barangay disaster risk reduction teams have been placed on heightened alert as part of precautionary measures.

Residents were urged to secure their homes, ensure that roofs and walls are stable, and prepare emergency supplies such as food, water, flashlights, and first aid kits.

As part of preemptive efforts, local authorities reminded residents in flood-prone and coastal zones to prepare for possible evacuation and to monitor official announcements from the City Government and Dost-Pagasa.

Treñas reiterated her call for vigilance, saying, “Let us continue to prioritize everyone’s safety and work together to keep our communities resilient in the face of this approaching weather disturbance.”

Tino’s movement is expected to continue toward the central Visayas region over the next two days, with its strongest winds and rainfall projected between Monday and Wednesday. Pagasa and local disaster management offices will issue succeeding advisories as the situation develops. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)