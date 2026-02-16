Iloilo City Chinese New Year kicks off

THE Chinese New Year 2026 celebrations officially kicked off in Iloilo City with a festive launching program held at SM City on February 16, 2026.

"The story of Iloilo is inseparable from the story of the Chinese community," Mayor Raisa Treñas emphasized in her message.

She recalled how, over generations, Ilonggo-Chinese families built businesses that supported and created livelihoods, shaped young minds, funded charities that uplifted the vulnerable, and strengthened civic life.

"The Chinese community did not remain separate from Iloilo; you became part of its soul. You preserved your heritage while embracing the Ilonggo identity," she added.

The weeklong celebration, anchored on the theme “Harmony in Radiance” and set for February 15–21, 2026, is hosted by Sun Yat Sen High School of Iloilo in collaboration with the Iloilo City Government, and Chinese schools: Siong College of Iloilo, Iloilo Scholastic Academy, and Ateneo de Iloilo-Santa Maria Catholic School.

Major highlights of the celebration will take place on February 20, featuring the Chinese New Year Parade in the downtown area and the Grand Cultural Show at the Freedom Grandstand. (PR)