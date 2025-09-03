Iloilo City collects over P3.1M in taxes from contractors flagged by Marcos

THE City Government of Iloilo has collected more than P3.1 million in taxes from four projects of contractors recently identified by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as having projects across various regions of the country.

Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas said Wednesday, September 3, 2025, that the collection came after she directed the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) to review over 90 ongoing projects of the Iloilo City District Engineering Office (ICDEO) funded under the General Appropriations Fund from 2022 to 2025.

“The review revealed that St. Timothy Construction Corporation and Alpha and Omega General Contractor & Development Corporation had no valid Mayor’s Permit. As such, the City Treasurer’s Office was directed to impose the necessary tax obligations and require full compliance with the city’s regulations,” Treñas said.

She added that the situation was more alarming in the case of St. Timothy Construction Corporation.

“For three projects under St. Timothy Construction, their representative could not even identify the actual project sites, despite these already being issued a Notice to Proceed by the Iloilo City Engineer’s Office under Roy Pacanan,” Treñas said.

The City Treasurer’s Office continues to conduct on-site monitoring and inspections of all ongoing infrastructure projects in Iloilo City to ensure contractors secure the proper Business or Mayor’s Permits and strictly comply with the law.

“This initiative is being done to protect the public interest and to make sure that all government projects in Iloilo City are carried out properly, transparently, science-based, and in accordance with regulations,” Treñas said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)