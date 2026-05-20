Iloilo City cooling hubs serve over 500 clients in less than 2 weeks

BARELY two weeks after opening on May 6, 2026, Iloilo City’s cooling hubs have already served a total of 517 clients seeking relief from the extreme heat.

Among those assisted were a 70-year-old senior citizen and a pregnant woman who experienced discomfort due to the high temperature.

Both received immediate assistance, including blood pressure monitoring and other basic health services.

The cooling hubs located along Diversion Road and General Luna Street, which opened on May 6, accommodated 287 and 138 clients, respectively.

Meanwhile, the cooling hub at Plazoleta Gay, which began operations on May 18, has already served 92 clients.

Mayor Raisa Treñas encouraged everyone to stay hydrated amid the extreme heat and take advantage of the city’s cooling hubs.

The Iloilo City Government reiterated that the cooling hubs are free and open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It can accommodate up to 20 individuals at a time.

Residents and passersby who wish to avail themselves of the service only need to visit the nearest cooling hub and register their names at the designated assistance desk.

Cooling hubs are part of the city’s efforts to protect public health and promote climate resilience.

Each facility is equipped with air-conditioning, potable drinking water for hydration, educational and information campaign materials for reading, and standby nurses available to conduct blood pressure checks and provide basic health assistance. (PR)