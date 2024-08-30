Iloilo City cop intel operatives undergo drug testing

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) conducted a mandatory drug test on 89 personnel assigned to the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) and Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) on August 29, 2024.

The Icpo headquarters, located at Camp Achilles D. Plagata, General Luna Street, City Proper District, Iloilo City, hosted the mandatory drug test by the Iloilo City Forensic Agency.

The initiative was spearheaded by Police Colonel Kim P. Legada, city director of Icpo who emphasized the importance of maintaining a drug-free police force to uphold public trust.

"The Iloilo City Police Office is committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct among our officers and personnel. These mandatory drug tests are essential to our efforts to ensure that every member of the police force is fit for duty and free from the influence of illegal substances," Legada said.

The drug test was conducted by the Iloilo City Forensic Unit on Police Lieutenant Colonel Rene Obregon Jr., chief of CDEU, and 11 other officers.

The Icpo has emphasized the campaign against illegal drugs to all law enforcement personnel, demonstrating its commitment to maintaining a drug-free organization and reaffirming public trust. (Leo Solinap)