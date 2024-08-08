Iloilo City cops warn public of suspicious solicitations

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) is alerting barangay officials and the public about an increasing number of reports involving suspicious individuals who solicit money and make threats.

Authorities said these individuals often pose as legitimate representatives of government agencies or private organizations.

They contact residents and barangay officials, demanding financial contributions under pretenses.

In some cases, they resort to intimidation tactics to coerce compliance.

Police Colonel Kim P. Legada, director of the Icpo, "advised everyone to be cautious of anyone asking for money or making threats, especially if they are unable to provide legitimate identification or proof of their intentions."

The Icpo advised the public to exercise caution when dealing with unknown individuals and to refrain from providing any personal information or financial assistance without proper verification.

The police department is actively investigating these incidents and has increased patrols in areas where such activities have been reported.

Legada emphasized the importance of community involvement in preventing these crimes.

"Rest assured that Icpo is fully addressing the situation, so there is no need to panic or worry," he added.

The Icpo hotline, 335-0299 or 0908-377-0194, is available for reporting suspicious activities. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)