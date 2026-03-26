Iloilo City Council approves right to care ordinance

THE Iloilo City Council has officially passed the Health Care Proxy Card Ordinance, also known as the Right to Care Ordinance, a significant measure that strengthens patient rights and inclusivity in health care decision-making.

Under the ordinance, residents of Iloilo City can now secure a Health Care Proxy Card (Right to Care Card), which allows them to designate a trusted individual, whether a partner, companion, caregiver, or friend, as their lawful health care representative.

This representative, known as a Health Care Agent, will have the authority to make medical decisions on behalf of the cardholder in cases of incapacity or inability to communicate.

The ordinance is particularly significant for individuals living alone and members of the LGBTQIA+ community, who may not have immediate family available to act during medical emergencies.

It ensures that health care providers within Iloilo City must recognize and respect the card, giving equal weight to the decisions made by the designated agent.

Key provisions include:

* Free notarization of Health Care Proxy documents by the City Legal Office.

* Issuance of both physical and digital Right to Care Cards by the Iloilo City Gender and Development (GAD) Office.

* Strict adherence to the Data Privacy Act of 2012 in handling medical records.

* Immunity for health care providers and agents acting in good faith under the ordinance.

* Penalties of up to P5,000 fine or six months imprisonment for violations.

The ordinance was authored by Councilor Jose Maria Dela Llana, with funding to be sourced from the Iloilo City GAD Council Office and the City Health Department.

This move positions Iloilo City as a pioneer in advancing inclusive health care policies in the Philippines, ensuring that no one is left without a voice in critical medical decisions. (PR)