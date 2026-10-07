Iloilo City Council passes Pasilong Code of 2026

THE Iloilo City Council has passed the Comprehensive Iloilo City Local Housing Code of 2026, or Pasilong Code of 2026, which will institutionalize the “Pabalay Para sa Pamilyang Ilonggo” program as the comprehensive housing program of the Iloilo City Government, with Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas awaiting the ordinance for her signature.

Treñas said the city needs a clear and comprehensive policy and legal framework to guide the implementation of its various housing programs.

“Nahibaluan naton nga para ensakto kag maayo ang pagpatuman sang aton housing programs, kinahanglan may ara kita sang klaro kag komprehensibo nga polisiya kag laye nga mangin basehan naton. Amo ini ang tuyo sang Pasilong Code,” Treñas said.

(We know that in order to implement our housing programs properly and effectively, we must have a clear and comprehensive policy and law as our basis. This is the intention of the Pasilong Code.)

The mayor also thanked Councilor Miguel Treñas, who sponsored the ordinance, and the members of the City Council who supported its passage.

“Thank you kay Councilor Miguel Treñas sa pag-sponsor sini nga ordinance kag sa aton mga konsehal sa ila suporta. I am now waiting nga mapadala ini sa akon office so I can sign it,” Treñas said.

(Thank you to Councilor Miguel Treñas for sponsoring this ordinance and to our councilors for their support. I am now waiting for it to be sent to my office so I can sign it.)

Under the Pasilong Code, the city's housing program will cover more than the construction of houses or relocation of beneficiaries.

The program includes security of tenure, livelihood opportunities and skills training, organization of homeowners associations, and access to education, health care and other basic services for housing beneficiaries.

The code also establishes a system for selecting beneficiaries, with priority given to families living in danger zones, those affected by government infrastructure projects and court-ordered evictions, and members of vulnerable sectors, including persons with disabilities, senior citizens and solo parents.

It also incorporates a “No Relocation, No Demolition” policy, subject to exceptions and procedures provided under national laws.

The policy is intended to ensure that the relocation of affected families is carried out in a just and humane manner.

Treñas said the Pasilong Code would provide a clearer and more permanent direction for Iloilo City's housing programs, covering the process from the selection of beneficiaries to the establishment of better and sustainable communities.

The ordinance will take another step toward implementation once it is transmitted to the Office of the Mayor and signed by Treñas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)