Iloilo City declares state of calamity due to pertussis outbreak

ILOILO City has been declared under a state of calamity due to a recent outbreak of pertussis, also known as whooping cough.

The decision was made by the City Council during a special session held on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

Councilor Rudolph Jeffrey Ganzon proposed a resolution to declare the Iloilo City under a state of calamity.

"I move for a resolution declaring the City of Iloilo under the state of calamity due to pertussis outbreak," Ganzon said.

The Council unanimously approved the vote.

The recommendation to declare a state of calamity came from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDDRMC) following data from the City Health Office’s (CHO) Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit.

As of March 26, 2024, a total of 16 pertussis cases have been logged, with seven confirmed cases.

The cases are located in four districts within the city: Molo, Jaro, Arevalo, and Lapuz.

The declaration of a state of calamity allows the City Government to tap into its calamity fund, which will be used to procure medicines and vaccines, as well as implement other measures and responses to combat the spread of the infectious disease.

This development came amid concerns about the rising number of pertussis cases in the city.

On March 25, the Iloilo City government made an announcement declaring an outbreak of pertussis, a highly contagious respiratory illness that can cause severe coughing fits, especially in young children. (Leo Solinap)