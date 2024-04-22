Iloilo City declares state of calamity due to severe water shortage

ILOILO CITY is grappling with a critical water shortage, prompting the Iloilo City Council to declare a state of calamity on April 22, 2024.

The decision, based on the recommendation of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC), unlocks P12,544,200 in calamity funds to address the immediate needs of affected barangays.

The water shortage is a result of the current El Niño phenomenon, affecting more than 20,000 residents in 25 barangays, specifically in the city proper, Arevalo, and Mandurriao districts.

These areas have experienced significant water rationing or complete loss of supply, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

The declaration allows the Iloilo City Government to use the designated calamity funds for important water procurement and delivery projects.

"The rain falls consistently, arriving in July. According to the latest weather forecast, it appears that there will be a lack of regular rainfall during the months of April, May, June, and July. I strongly advocate for the implementation of static water tanks in barangays to facilitate efficient water delivery by trucks," Treñas said.

This will provide much-needed relief to residents struggling with limited access to clean water, according to Treñas.

The declaration of a state of calamity expands assistance beyond the efforts of the city government.

Barangays that have been affected by the water shortage can now make use of their quick response funds (QRF) to purchase extra water tanks and supplies.

In a press conference on Monday, April 22, 2024, Donna P. Magno, the head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO), said Treñas has been in discussions with South Balibago Resources Inc. and Metro Pacific Iloilo Water (MPIW).

Treñas stated that Iloilo City Administrator Melchor Tan has confirmed the help of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), ICAG Volunteer Fire Brigade, and Federation Iloilo Volunteer Fire Brigade in providing water to the affected barangay. (SunStar Philippines)