Iloilo City, DepEd sign MOA for construction of more classroom buildings

THE Iloilo City Government, led by Mayor Raisa Treñas, has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Department of Education (DepEd) for the construction of additional classroom buildings in the city.

In an interview during "Your City At Work" radio program, Treñas said the partnership is a significant development in helping address the lack of classrooms in the city’s public schools.

“Dako gid ni nga development diri sa syudad sang Iloilo labi na gid nga gina kulang kita sang classrooms. May iban pa nga schools nga mataas ang ratio sang students versus classrooms kag may mga eskwelahan pa nga naga shifting,” said Treñas.

The mayor explained that once completed, the project will increase the number of classrooms in the city, helping eliminate shifting schedules and improve the quality of education for students.

“Ang MOA amo ang assurance nga may funding nga ihatag ang Department of Education para sa building sang aton mga classrooms,” she added.

According to Treñas, the program requires the construction of new classroom buildings, with the number of classrooms to be allocated depending on the amount of funding downloaded to the local government unit.

She also shared that the project may begin by the third quarter of the year once the design is finalized and approved by DepEd.

“I hope nga by next school year may ara na kita bag-o gid nga school building nga kaupod sang partnership naton sa DepEd,” she added.

Treñas emphasized that one of the biggest challenges currently facing the education sector is the shortage of classrooms, which has resulted in shifting schedules and shorter class periods.

“Instead of one-hour period, ang iban 45 minutes na lang. Dako gid ni nga bulig kung makadugang kita sang classrooms kay mabalik naton ang one-hour class period kag ma-maximize ang quality of education nga ihatag naton sa mga kabataan,” said the mayor.

In her message to students, parents, and teachers, Treñas assured the public that education remains a top priority of her administration.

“Gina pakita gid naton nga ang prioridad naton under this administration is ang education gid sang kabataan naton. Kay kabalo kita nga pinaagi sa maayo nga edukasyon, makabulig ini sa pamilya kag makahatag sang mas maayo nga palaabuton para sa kabataan naton,” she added.

The partnership underscores the City Government’s continuing commitment to investing in education and building better learning environments for Ilonggo students. (PR)