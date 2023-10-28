Iloilo City deploys 742 security forces for BSKE 2023

OVER 742 security personnel arrived in Iloilo City to support the upcoming 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election (BSKE) at the Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) Ground, Camp Achilles D. Plagata on Friday morning, October 27, 2023.

A multi-agency send-off and turnover ceremony was held to prepare security forces for the upcoming polls in Iloilo City ahead of the BSKE.

Lawyer Rainier Layson, Commission on Elections (Comelec) provincial election supervisor IV and acting election officer of Iloilo City, accepted the troops who will play a crucial role in maintaining peace and security during the electoral process.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Petronila Navales, chief of the City Administrative and Resource Management Unit of the ICPO, turned over a total of 282 security forces along with logistical resources.

Logistics includes 48 patrol vehicles, including a Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) van, 40 motorcycles for enhanced mobility, seven base radios, 212 handheld radios, seven mobile base radios, and 25 hotline cellular phones to bolster communication capabilities.

The commitment to safeguarding the election extends beyond the ICPO, with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) security forces, led by Commander Paterno Belarmino, also contributing to the effort.

They turned over 80 PCG personnel with logistical resources prepared for deployment in the upcoming BSKE.

Fire Superintendent Melanie G. Habawel, city fire marshal, will provide 200 personnel from the Iloilo City Fire Station, while Lieutenant Coronel Arturo Balgos Jr., commander of the 61st Infantry Battalion, Philippine Army, will contribute 100 army personnel to strengthen election security.

The Iloilo City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office will deploy 80 personnel to enhance the security and organization of the 2023 BSKE. (SunStar Philippines)