Iloilo City destroys 157 confiscated modified mufflers

A TOTAL of 157 confiscated modified mufflers were destroyed by the personnel of Iloilo City Traffic Management Unit, the Public Safety and Traffic Management Office (PSTMO), and the Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) Friday, May 17, 2024.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas led the event showcasing the city's dedication to upholding the law and promoting responsible members of the community.

In his speech, Treñas highlighted the significance of the event, emphasizing the city's dedication to maintaining public safety and fostering a harmonious living environment.

"This endeavor marks yet another significant moment in our ongoing efforts to uphold the rule of law, ensure public safety, and promote a harmonious living environment for all our city residents and even for our visitors," Treñas said.

The mayor pointed out the effects of illegally modified mufflers, particularly their contribution to noise pollution, which disrupts the peace and tranquility of neighborhoods, especially at night.

"These are symbols of non-compliance of some motorists with our local traffic regulations," he stated.

"I commend our dedicated enforcers from the Traffic Management and Public Safety units for doing their job well," commending the efforts of the city's traffic management and public safety units, Treñas said.

Treñas underscored the importance of adhering to local laws for the city's progress and orderliness.

"Iloilo City is a City of Love, we are a peaceful city and everyone has to live up with it by following the local laws. What we are now, orderly, progressive, and thriving greatly, it's because we have ordinances that we are strictly implementing. A city without rules will get nowhere," Treñas said.

He urged the community to cooperate in upholding traffic regulations and combating the use of noisy modified mufflers.

"Together, let us declare war against noisy modified mufflers. Together, let us work to maintain the integrity of our roads, protect our communities from unnecessary noise pollution, and uphold the values of responsibility and accountability that define us as a city," Treñas concluded. (SunStar Philippines)