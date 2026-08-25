Iloilo City donates 7,000-sqm property for new Hall of Justice, prosecution complex

THE Iloilo City Government formally donated a combined 7,000-square-meter city-owned property in Barangay San Pedro, Molo, to the Supreme Court of the Philippines and the Department of Justice (DOJ) on August 25 for the construction of a new Hall of Justice and prosecution complex.

Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas led the ceremonial signing of the deeds of donation at the Ker and Co. Building in Iloilo City, alongside Justice Secretary Frederick Vida and Supreme Court Administrator Justice Ma. Theresa Dolores Gomez-Estoesta representing the recipient institutions.

Treñas said the City decided to provide permanent sites for the courts and prosecution offices to strengthen institutions involved in the administration of justice.

“Gusto naton nga ang aton mga institutions nga naga-uphold sang rule of law may yara sang proper facilities. This is our way of supporting them and, more importantly, supporting our people,” Treñas said.

(We want our institutions that uphold the rule of law to have proper facilities. This is our way of supporting them and, more importantly, supporting our people.)

Gomez-Estoesta thanked the City Government and project stakeholders, describing the donation as a gift to local residents.

“This gift is ultimately for you,” Gomez-Estoesta said in her message to the people of Iloilo City, accepting the property on behalf of the Supreme Court with “deepest gratitude and greatest humility.”

Vida also expressed his gratitude, calling the donation a “profound expression” of support that will significantly expand local prosecution services.

Under the agreements, 4,000 square meters will go to the Supreme Court through the Office of the Court Administrator for the new Hall of Justice. The remaining 3,000 square meters will be allocated to the DOJ for the Regional, Provincial, and City Prosecutor offices.

The donated area will be segregated from Lot 2011-A in Barangay San Pedro, Molo -- a 61,461-square-meter property covered by Transfer Certificate of Title No. T-095-2022004394. The site sits adjacent to the Iloilo River Esplanade and the perimeter fence of the Medical Arts Building and City Hospital.

Treñas noted that while the decision to give up valuable public land raised questions, providing permanent facilities for the justice sector was a priority investment in good governance and public service.

“Today, we are not simply signing a Deed of Donation, but to affirm a shared commitment to strengthening the institutions that safeguard justice, uphold the rule of law, and serve the Filipino people,” Treñas said. “We made this decision with a clear purpose: to dedicate a valuable public resource to its highest and most meaningful use for the Ilonggos.”

“My answer has been very clear from the start when I FIRST met Justice Estoesta, we will give the hall of justice and prosecution’s office a new home!” Treñas added, stressing that effective governance relies on institutions citizens can trust.

“For me, this donation is deeply personal as a public servant because I have always believed that good governance is not only about building infrastructure. It is about building institutions that people can trust and rely on,” she said.

The City Council held a special session on August 20 to authorize the City Government to execute the agreements and deeds of donation.

Under the terms, the city must complete land surveys, segregation, and relocation of informal settlers by the second quarter of 2027. Both the Supreme Court and the DOJ have five years from the completion of land surveys and site clearing to utilize the property, with provisions for extensions by mutual agreement. Non-compliance could revert the property back to the city government.

City officials confirmed that 181 informal settler families currently occupying the site will receive relocation assistance and interventions prior to site clearing.

Treñas emphasized that the new facilities aim to make justice more accessible and responsive.

“For someone seeking justice, a court is not simply a building,” Treñas said. “It can be the place where a family finds resolution, where a person’s rights are protected, where due process is upheld, and where the law provides an answer to someone who needs it most.”

“The City provides the property. The Judiciary and the Department of Justice will put it to work in fulfilling their constitutional and statutory responsibilities. And ultimately, our people are the ones who will benefit,” she added.

The signing coincided with Iloilo City's 89th Charter Day celebration under the theme “89 Years of Progress Toward a Better Iloilo City For All.”

Key officials in attendance included DOJ Undersecretary Garney Candelaria, Regional State Prosecutor Louie L. Doligosa, Region VI Court Manager Jennie Ann T. Logronio, Executive Judges Rose Edith G. Togonon and Enrique Z. Trespeces, former Iloilo City mayor Jerry P. Treñas, City Legal Officer Joseph Edward P. Areño, alongside local councilors, judges, prosecutors, and legal professionals. (Leo Solinap)