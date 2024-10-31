Iloilo City DRRM operations center on blue alert for 'Tigkaralag'

THE Iloilo City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (ICDRRMC) has placed its operations center on "Blue Alert" status in observance of "Tigkaralag" or All Saints' and All Souls' Days, from 8 a.m. of October 31 to 5 p.m. of November 3, 2024.

The ICDRRMC urged the public, Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Committees (BDRRMCs), and activated response cluster members to undertake preparedness measures during this time.

For any concerns or observations that require immediate attention, the public can contact the Iloilo City Operations Center through the following numbers:

09190662333

09616535111 (Viber)

Email: opcen.iloilocity@gmail.com

The Iloilo City Government has also implemented a traffic and parking plan for All Saints' and All Souls' Days to manage the expected influx of visitors at cemeteries across the city.

Below is the traffic plan:

Jaro Public Cemetery: Cuartero Street, from the corner of Locsin Subdivision to Arguelles Extension, will be closed. Cuartero Street outbound to Benigno Aquino Avenue will be one-way traffic. No entry will be allowed from Arguelles Extension inbound to Fajardo Street-EL98 Street.

La Paz Public Cemetery (Aglipay): Jereos Street, from the corner of Gustilo Street to Javellana Street, going to Jaro, will be one-way traffic. No entry will be allowed for vehicles on Jereos Street from Javellana Street to Mh Del Pilar Street. Gustilo Street will be one-way traffic from Burgos Street to Jereos Street.

La Paz Public Cemetery (Catholic): Vehicles must turn left at the back portion of Jereos Extension and right at the back to return to their destination.

Mandurriao Public Cemetery and Forest Lake: Vehicles must turn left on Rizal Street, then left on Mejorada Street, right on De Leon Street, and right on Oñate Street to reach their destination. Vehicles on Oñate Street coming from Forest Lake must turn right on De Leon Street, left on Mirasol Street, to proceed to their destination.

Arevalo Public Cemetery: Yulo Drive, from the entrance of Villa Carolina Subdivision to the corner of Quezon Street-Bonifacio Street, will be closed with no entry allowed.

Tanza Public Cemetery (Aglipay): Delgado Street, from the corner of Infante Street to Jalandoni Street inbound to City Proper, will be one-way traffic. No entry will be allowed for vehicles from Jalandoni Street and Bagumbayan Street outbound to Delgado Street.

Below is the parking plan:

Jaro Public Cemetery: No parking is allowed in front of the cemetery. Parking areas are designated inside Locsin Subdivision, Arguelles Street, and Fajardo Street (one-side parking only). E-trikes, tricycles, and pedicabs are not allowed to enter the traffic closure and must use a drop-and-go scheme.

La Paz Public Cemetery (Aglipay & Catholic): Similar to Jaro, no parking is allowed in front of the cemeteries. Parking areas must be utilized before and after the event with one-side parking only. E-trikes, tricycles, and pedicabs must use a drop-and-go scheme.

Mandurriao Public Cemetery and Forest Lake: No parking is allowed in front of the cemeteries. Parking areas are designated on the opposite side of the cemetery with one-side parking only. E-trikes, tricycles, and pedicabs must use a drop-and-go scheme.

Arevalo Public Cemetery: No parking is allowed in front of the cemetery. Designated parking areas are at Villa Carolina Subdivision and Break Through Restaurant in Sto. Niño Sur (one-side parking only). E-trikes, tricycles, and pedicabs must use a drop-and-go scheme.

Tanza Public Cemetery (Aglipay): No parking is allowed in front of the cemetery. Designated parking areas are on Delgado Street (both sides) and Ybiernas Street (one-side parking only). E-trikes, tricycles, and pedicabs must use a drop-and-go scheme.

The ICDRRMC said these measures are necessary to maintain safety and security for both motorists and visitors.

The public was also advised to cooperate with traffic and parking policies in the city’s cemeteries. (Leo Solinap)