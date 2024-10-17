Iloilo City drug bust nets high-value target, P680,000 'shabu'

POLICE in Iloilo City arrested a high-value individual (HVI) during a buy-bust in Barangay Sooc, Arevalo District, resulting in the seizure of approximately 100 grams of suspected shabu worth P680,000, on October 16, 2024.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas expressed satisfaction with ongoing operations against illegal drugs, resulting in the seizure of 680k worth of drugs, and urged support for the PNP's efforts for children's safety.

"Nalipay guid ako nga sigui-sigui aton operations batok sa illegal drugs. That means 680k worth of illegal drugs wala na baligya sa mga dalanon sang ciudad . I am very happy with the performance of Colonel Kim Legada and the officers and personnel of the Icpo. Buligan ta guid ang aton PNP sa ila trabaho para sa kaayohan sang aton kabataan." Treñas said.

(I am very happy that our operations against illegal drugs are continuing. That means 680k worth of illegal drugs are no longer sold on the streets of the city. I am very happy with the performance of Colonel Kim Legada and the officers and personnel of the Icpo. Let's help our PNP in their work for the good of our children.)

Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, commended the operatives involved in the successful operation.

"We extend our gratitude to the members of the community that continuously supporting and always at our side in our fight against illegal drugs,” Wanky said.

The operation, conducted by the Iloilo City Police Office’s City Drug Enforcement Unit (Icpo-CDEU), was led by Police Captain Ryan Christ Inot and Police Lieutenant Joelie John Bandojo, together with Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 6 SDET personnel. The arrest occurred at around 2:49 p.m.

The suspect, identified alias Mel, 34, of Barangay San Jose, San Miguel, Iloilo, was caught in possession of illegal drugs after an undercover agent successfully bought shabu from him.

The police seized one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet of shabu used in the buy-bust, along with three additional sachets and three knot-tied plastic bags containing more suspected shabu.

The operation also recovered P9,000 in buy-bust money, including one marked P100 bill, and a mint green Yamaha MiO Sporty motorcycle without a plate number.

Arrested suspect faces charges of violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. The Regional Forensic Unit (RFU)-Western Visayas, formerly the Regional Crime Laboratory, will receive the seized drugs for laboratory testing. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)