Iloilo City drug bust yields P204,000 shabu

A JOINT operation by the Iloilo City Police Office-Drug Enforcement Unit (Icpo-DEU), Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 10, and Mobile Patrol Unit (MPU) resulted in the arrest of two drug personalities and the seizure of P204,000 worth of shabu in Barangay Bakhaw, Mandurriao District, Iloilo City on August 24, 2024.

Authorities apprehended Alias Panoy and Erl, residents of Barangay Bakhaw, and recovered 11 sachets of shabu and buy-bust money.

Police Colonel Kim Legada, director of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), praised the operatives for their successful operation.

"To the community, let us continue our strong partnership in the fight against illegal drugs. Together, we can create a safer, healthier, and more progressive community," Legada said.

The individuals arrested are now facing charges of violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)