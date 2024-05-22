Iloilo City, DSWD ink deals for ‘exiting’ 4Ps beneficiaries

THE Iloilo City Government and the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Western Visayas (DSWD 6) have signed two agreements relative to the program implementation for exiting beneficiaries of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) in Iloilo City.

The two deals are the Unified Memorandum of Agreement (UMOA) for the establishment of partnership between DSWD and the City Government, and the Specific Implementation of Agreement (SIA) as supplementary agreement to the UMOA, which both aim to develop and implement social protection programs that will address the needs of the poor, empower citizens and promote inclusive growth in the city.

Under the program, the 4Ps beneficiaries who have been validated to have achieved self-sufficiency status and qualified for exit will get livelihood support or package of services from the local government so they will not revert to their poor status.

According to City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) head Teresa Gelogo, the capital assistance that will be provided to the beneficiaries will depend on their respective project proposal.

Aside from livelihood, the beneficiaries may also avail themselves of the skills training provided by the City Government to enhance their knowledge on how to manage and grow their business.

Gelogo said that at present, there are around 11,000 beneficiaries of 4Ps in Iloilo City and an assessment is still ongoing on how many of them will be terminated from the program.

However, based on estimate, there are around 2,000 households in the metro that are for validation for “graduation.”

Mayor Jerry Treñas, who represented the City Government, is thankful to DSWD for another program benefitting city residents especially the 4Ps beneficiaries.

“This program will enhance our assistance to our 4Ps beneficiaries. Tion na nga hatagan ini sila sang paagi nga ma improve ang ila palangabuhian. Daku gid ang mabulig sini,” said Treñas.

DSWD 6 Director Carmelo Nochete, on the other hand, said the program is part of the department’s target to have 28 percent of the total 4Ps beneficiaries in the region reach the self-sufficiency status and exit the program.

“Ang ma-graduate kinanglan gid sang support sang mga local government units kag diri sa Iloilo City nalipay gid kami nga paagi sa MOA signing, ginpakita sang Iloilo City Government ang iya kahanda magbulig sa mga manug-graduate naton nga mga 4Ps beneficiaries,” said Nochete. (PR)