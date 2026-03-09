Iloilo City, DSWD ink MOA to strengthen 4Ps implementation

THE Iloilo City Government formalized its partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) through a memorandum of agreement (MOA) signing for the continued implementation of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) on March 9, 2026.

DSWD Western Visayas Director Joselito Estember highlighted Iloilo City’s role as a pilot area since 2008, serving nearly 12,000 beneficiaries.

Of these, 5,076 families have successfully graduated from the program, many achieving self-sufficiency through education and livelihood support.

Mayor Raisa Treñas reaffirmed the City’s commitment to uplift the lives of Ilonggos, announcing expanded scholarship opportunities for 4Ps graduates and strengthened Sustainable Livelihood Programs.

“Education is the number one tool to uplift lives, and we will continue to support our beneficiaries beyond the program,” she said.

The MOA signing, attended by DSWD Division Chief Belen Gebuson and City Social Welfare and Development Office head Teresa Gelogo, marks another milestone in Iloilo City’s drive to empower families and sustain progress through strong local and national government collaboration. (PR)