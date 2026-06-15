Iloilo City earns back-to-back unmodified opinion from COA

ILOILO City has earned its second consecutive unmodified opinion from the Commission on Audit (COA), based on the Annual Audit Report for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

“An unmodified opinion was rendered on the financial statements for the year then ended,” read part of the letter addressed to Mayor Raisa Treñas by COA Western Visayas OIC Director Maria Gleda E. Lim.

According to Lim, the audit was conducted in accordance with the International Standards of Supreme Audit Institutions, providing a reasonable basis for the audit results.

The audit aimed to: (a) ascertain the level of assurance that may be placed on the assertions of the City Government of Iloilo regarding its financial statements; (b) determine compliance with applicable laws, rules, and regulations and identify opportunities for improvement; and (c) assess the implementation of prior years’ audit recommendations.

Treñas said the unmodified opinion is the highest audit opinion issued by COA, affirming that the city’s financial statements are fairly presented, accurate, and compliant with applicable public sector accounting standards.

The last time the Iloilo City Government received this distinction was during the final year of former mayor Jerry Treñas’ administration, making the latest recognition both a continuation and reaffirmation of the city's commitment to good governance across administrations.

“For my first year as mayor, this is a meaningful highlight of our governance journey. But this achievement is not mine alone. It reflects a whole-of-government effort from all city departments, offices, and personnel who ensured diligence, compliance, and accountability in the use of public funds,” Treñas said.

She also recognized the guidance of COA, whose independent review and recommendations continue to strengthen the City Government's systems and governance processes.

“As we move forward, this recognition further strengthens our resolve to sustain -- and even elevate -- our standards of transparency, accountability, and efficient public service for every Ilonggo,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Office of the City Accountant (OCA) described Iloilo City's second consecutive Unmodified Opinion from COA as a source of immense pride and a testament to the collective efforts of the entire City Government.

For City Accountant Michelle Lopez, receiving the distinction for two straight years -- covering fiscal years 2024 and 2025 -- goes beyond a favorable audit result.

“Behind this accomplishment is the product of diligent work, countless hours of reconciliation, tight schedules, follow-ups with other offices, corrections, deadlines, and the responsibility of ensuring that public funds are properly accounted for. These require patience, discipline, diligence, and a team that is committed to getting things right,” Lopez said.

She said the recognition reflects the collective efforts of all City Hall offices and departments that cooperated in promoting transparency, accountability, and sound financial management.

Lopez added that the achievement is also a testament to the dedication of every OCA employee, who worked tirelessly to safeguard the integrity of the city's financial records and ensure compliance with the highest standards.

She also expressed gratitude to Treñas and former mayor Treñas for their continued support, trust, and leadership.

“Their steadfast commitment to good governance continues to inspire us to strive for excellence and accountability in everything we do,” Lopez said. (PR)