Iloilo City Emergency Operations Center reports peaceful observance of Undas 2024

THE Iloilo City Emergency Operations Center reported a generally peaceful observance of Undas 2024, with no crime-related incidents across public and private cemeteries and terminals on November 1, 2024.

Personnel from the Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) were deployed across various cemeteries and transportation hubs, establishing Police Assistance Desks to ensure safety.

The Iloilo City Bureau of Fire Protection also deployed a First Aid Service Team (FAST) at the said locations.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) conducted continuous monitoring through its Emergency Medical Service and Urban Search and Rescue Unit, patrolling different cemeteries, terminals, and wharves. Estimated crowds were observed as follows:

- Forest Lake Memorial Park: 500-1,000 people

- Green Garden Memorial Park: 500-600 people

- Molo Cemetery: 500-800 people

- Arevalo Cemetery: 300-500 people

- Quintin Salas Cemetery: 300-400 people

- Tanza Cemetery: 200-500 people

- Iloilo Memorial Park: 250-300 people

At transportation hubs, the Tagbak Terminal saw an estimated 400-500 people, while the Mohon Terminal recorded about 200-300.

Porala Wharf had 500-800 individuals, and the Iloilo Fastcraft terminal hosted 40 people.

The total crowd estimate across all locations ranged from 3,650 to 5,700 from October 31, 8 a.m. to November 1, 2024, 2 p.m.

The Operations Center maintained 24/7 monitoring, coordinated weather updates, and provided situational reports to the public and relevant stakeholders. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)