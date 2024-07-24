Iloilo City EOC responds to back-to-back fire incidents

THE Iloilo City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) reported two separate residential fires in two days, affecting multiple families and damaging several homes.

On July 23, a fire broke out in a residential area in West Habog-Habog, Molo, across Baluarte Elementary School.

The fire call was received at 6:51 p.m., and the situation escalated to a second alarm by 7:05 p.m. The fire was brought under control by 7:35 p.m. and declared out at 7:54 p.m.

Initial reports indicate that six houses were destroyed, affecting six families, while one house was damaged, affecting another family.

In a separate incident, a fire erupted in Guzman Jesena, Mandurriao on July 24.

The fire call came in at 12:40 a.m., and it was raised to a second alarm at 12:51 a.m.

The fire was put under control by 1:05 a.m. and completely extinguished by 1:11 a.m.

Emergency fire responders, such as the Iloilo City Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and volunteers, acted quickly to contain both fires and prevent further damage.

Authorities are currently investigating the causes of these incidents.

No injuries or death were reported.

The affected families received assistance and support from the Iloilo City government and community organizations. (Leo Solinap)