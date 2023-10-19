Iloilo City establishes office of LGBTQ+ affairs to promote inclusivity, diversity

ILOILO City has taken significant steps in promoting inclusivity, human rights, and diversity with the establishment of the Office of LGBTQ+ Affairs, as per Executive Order (EO) No. 139 Series of 2023, signed on October 13, 2023.

In his EO, Mayor Jerry P. Treñas said that the creation of the Office of LGBTQ+ Affairs is aligned with the 1987 Constitution's principles of upholding human dignity and respecting human rights."

Treñas said this is in line with the city's commitment to protecting Republic Act 11313, also known as the Safe Spaces Act, which prohibits gender-based sexual harassment in a variety of settings, including streets, public spaces, online platforms, workplaces and educational institutions.

The office will oversee and supervise the affairs of the affairs of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and other (LGBTQ+) communities.

The LGBTQ+ office will include positions such as head of office, administrative section chief, and safe spaces section chief.

Reyna Clamor, director of the Office of the LGBTQ+ Affairs in Iloilo City, expresses gratitude to Treñas and reaffirms the city's commitment to love, acceptance, progress and vision for a more equitable Iloilo.

"To the dedicated individuals who have championed the rights and well-being of the LGBTQ+ community, your tireless efforts have paved the way for this significant development. Your passion and commitment have transformed a dream into a reality," Clamor said.

The Office of the LGBTQ+ Affairs has been established to provide support, guidance and advocacy for LGBTQ+ individuals in the city.

"As we move forward, let us remember that our work is not done. The establishment of this office is just the beginning of a journey towards a more inclusive and compassionate Iloilo!," Clamor said.

Iloilo City has implemented Regulation Ordinance No. 2018-090, the Anti-Discrimination Ordinance, to fight all forms of discrimination, including those based on gender identity. <b>(SunStar Philippines)</b>